Lao drug smugglers arrested at Vietnam border

By Duc Hung   April 4, 2017 | 10:13 pm GMT+7

Heroin was seized from the three Lao nationals attempting to enter Vietnam.

Three Lao nationals were caught attempting to smuggle heroin in two cars over the Vietnam-Laos border by local authorities at around noon on Tuesday, according to border guards from the central province of Ha Tinh. A total of 97 packs, or approximately 34 kilograms of heroin, two cars and documents were seized during the swoop.

The three suspects arrested by local authorities. Photo by Vietnam's Border Guards

The suspects were identified as Po Ly, 23, Xa Ly, 29, and Ho Giang, 23, TuoiTre reported.

Police said they had been tracking the international drug ring for some time and had made the arrests after a reconnaissance unit discovered their plan to smuggle drugs into Vietnam.

The drugs seized by police. Photo by Vietnam's Border Guards

Further investigations are being conducted by both countries.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws are strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug smugglers continue to operate regularly in border areas. Several drug raids are carried out at the Vietnam-Laos border every month.

