VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Lao drug smugglers arrested after chase in Vietnam

By VnExpress   March 3, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7

One kilogram of crystal meth and 16,000 pills of synthetic drugs were seized.

Police in central Vietnam have arrested two Lao men for allegedly smuggling drugs from Laos' capital Vientiane into the country, the Vietnam Police newspaper reported.

Van Xay Ha, 22, was caught carrying one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, 16,000 pills of synthetic drugs and a homemade gun across the border on Wednesday.

The man initially managed to escape by jumping down a cliff but still fell into the hands of police and border guards in the central province of Nghe An, 300 kilometers (196 miles) south of Hanoi.

Expanding their investigation, police arrested My Bun Ha, 27, on Thursday while he was trying to sell drugs to local people in the same province's Huong Son District.

The Lao men testified that they had brought the drugs from Vientiane to sell in Vietnam.

Police are still conducting further investigations.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws are strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug running continues in border areas. Several drug raids are reported at the Vietnam-Laos border every month.

Related news:

Vietnamese drug ring trialed for smuggling half a ton of heroin

Vietnam sentences Russian man to 18 years in jail for cocaine trafficking

Tags: drugs crystal meth Laos men
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top