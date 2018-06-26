Cranes and bulldozers have been working non-stop at landslide hit areas, but water keeps gushing down in force from the mountain, obstructing the work. Lai Chau police have been working non-stop to direct traffic. The damage suffered by the province has been estimated at over VND80 billion ($3.5 million). In Ha Giang Province, people try to hose and sweep mud from a flood-hit road. A man using high-pressure water to remove the mud from his household items. Total death in the three provinces Lai Chau, Ha Giang and Lao Cai reached 17 people and 11 are missing as of Tuesday morning. Damage in these provinces has been estimated at VND160 billion ($7 million) thus far. Landslides lay roads, homes to waste in northern Vietnam Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam