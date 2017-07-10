VnExpress International
Landslides, flashfloods kill 9 in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   July 10, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Floods break a road in Thai Nguyen Province. Photo by Thai Nguyen Portal

More downpours are forecast, and two people remain missing.

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed at least nine people and left two others missing since last Thursday in northwestern Vietnam.

Among the victims was a family of four in Thai Nguyen Province who were killed by a flash flood, while two boys were crushed when a landslide demolished a house in Ha Giang Province. The other victims were from Dien Bien and Hoa Binh.

The floods have caused losses of an estimated VND9 billion ($395,500), destroying 80 houses and submerging hundreds of hectares of farmland. Landslides have also held up traffic and are hampering rescue efforts.

Meteorologists forecast that heavy rain will continue in the region until July 15, bringing with it more floods and landslides.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

