VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Landslide injures tour guide, Dutch tourist in northern Vietnam

By Hoang Phong   June 1, 2019 | 01:17 pm GMT+7
Landslide injures tour guide, Dutch tourist in northern Vietnam
Ma Pi Leng is considered one of the toughest mountain passes in northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/hachi8.

A landslide on the Ma Pi Leng mountain pass in Ha Giang Province injured a Vietnamese tour guide and a Dutch tourist on Friday.

Vietnamese tour guide Tran Van Nghiep was driving Van Der Geest, a Dutch tourist, 23, on a motorbike up the mountain pass in Meo Vac District at around 3 p.m. when rocks came tumbling down on them.

Both men were badly injured and rushed to a local hospital for treatment, media reports said.

Another Vietnamese tour guide and a foreign tourist driving alongside them were not hit.

Many districts in the mountainous province, including Meo Vac, have experienced prolonged downpours over the past few days, triggering flooding and landslides.

Ha Giang, around 240 kilometers (150 miles) to northwest of Hanoi, is known for captivating hills and mountain passes. The Ma Pi Leng mountain pass, which runs 20 kilometers to a mountain peak two kilometers high, is considered one of the toughest trails in Vietnam.

In November 2017, a Spanish traveler died after driving his motorbike off a cliff on the pass.

Related News:
Tags: Ha Giang Dutch tourist Ma Pi Leng mountain pass northern Vietnam landslide
 
Read more
Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

 
go to top