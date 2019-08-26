Labor ministry proposes seven-day Tet break next year

The next Tet, or Lunar New Year holiday, falls on January 25 next year.

Under the first option, government offices and state-owned companies will close for seven days from January 23 to 29. In the second, the holiday will start on January 24, a day before Tet, and run until January 30, the sixth day of the new lunar year.

Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.

The ministry will collect comments and opinions from other ministries and relevant agencies and submitting an official proposal to the government next month.

It said it endorses the first option because that would give more time for people to travel and get ready for the holiday, the biggest in Vietnam when millions of migrant workers in major cities often rush home in the countryside before Lunar New Year's Eve.

Vietnamese people got a nine-day break for the last Tet that fell in February this year.

For amendments to the Labor Code being drafted by the ministry in May this year, economists had suggested that Vietnam should not have more than seven days of holidays for the Lunar New Year, if businesses are not to stagnate.