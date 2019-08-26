VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Labor ministry proposes seven-day Tet break next year

By Doan Loan   August 26, 2019 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Labor ministry proposes seven-day Tet break next year
A lion dance troupe performs during the Vietnamese Tet in Ho Chi Minh City, February 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Vietnam's Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has suggested two options for Tet that would both grant workers a seven-day break.

The next Tet, or Lunar New Year holiday, falls on January 25 next year.

Under the first option, government offices and state-owned companies will close for seven days from January 23 to 29. In the second, the holiday will start on January 24, a day before Tet, and run until January 30, the sixth day of the new lunar year.

Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.

The ministry will collect comments and opinions from other ministries and relevant agencies and submitting an official proposal to the government next month.

It said it endorses the first option because that would give more time for people to travel and get ready for the holiday, the biggest in Vietnam when millions of migrant workers in major cities often rush home in the countryside before Lunar New Year's Eve.

Vietnamese people got a nine-day break for the last Tet that fell in February this year.

For amendments to the Labor Code being drafted by the ministry in May this year, economists had suggested that Vietnam should not have more than seven days of holidays for the Lunar New Year, if businesses are not to stagnate.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam biggest holiday Vietnam Tet Vietnam Lunar New Year Vietnam people Vietnam culture Vietnam life
 
Read more
Vietnam finishes third at Asia-Pacific robot contest

Vietnam finishes third at Asia-Pacific robot contest

Couple caught trying to smuggle newborn to China

Couple caught trying to smuggle newborn to China

The fine art of listening to a Vietnamese museum’s stories

The fine art of listening to a Vietnamese museum’s stories

Four students killed as motorbike slams into road divider

Four students killed as motorbike slams into road divider

Cable disruption strikes again, internet to drag during national holiday

Cable disruption strikes again, internet to drag during national holiday

Sizeable rise in organ donations insufficient to meet Vietnam demand

Sizeable rise in organ donations insufficient to meet Vietnam demand

HCMC terminates $110 mln downtown parking project

HCMC terminates $110 mln downtown parking project

 
go to top