Korean railway contractor rebuked after steel bar topples from Hanoi station

Land clearance for the Nhon-Hanoi station railway project remains unfinished. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

The main contractor in charge of a new elevated railway being built in Hanoi has received an official warning after a four meter steel bar weighing 5kg fell from one of its stations.

Nguyen Cao Minh, head of Hanoi’s urban railway management board, said that South Korean contractor Poscos had been reprimanded for the incident, which occurred on Sunday morning along the Nhon-Hanoi route, reported VnEconomy.

The board has also ordered the contractor to review all safety measures at the site, and ensure workers are aware of all safety regulations.

No casualties or damage were reported following the incident.

The Nhon-Hanoi line runs through 12.5km with an 8.5km elevated section that will connect North Tu Liem, South Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hoan Kiem.

Around 30 percent of the project has been completed, and it is expected to open in 2021.

The Chinese-funded Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project has also received complaints related to workplace accidents.