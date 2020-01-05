Kindergarten fined for feeding staph bacteria contaminated food to students

A doctor (L) checks on children admitted with food poisoning symptoms at Thanh Hoa Children's Hospital, December 23, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Results of tests done on the steamed rice rolls (banh cuon) served to the children of the Vuon Mat Troi Kindergarten last December 23 was announced Friday by the Central Food Quality Control Institute under the Ministry of Health,

The school in Thanh Hoa Town, capital of central province Thanh Hoa, had bought the rice rolls from a local shop.

Thanh Hoa's Department of Food Safety and Hygiene fined the school for serving unhygienic food of unclear origin. The department also proposed authorities to punish the food provider.

On December 23, 143 kids were hospitalized after having breakfast at the school. They experienced nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath. While most of the children were discharged by 6 p.m. the same day, around 20 children continued to be monitored at the hospital. Subsequent information on their condition was not available at the time of writing.

The school principal, Nguyen Thi Hai, said the breakfast menu that day had beef, pumpkin porridge and steamed rice rolls. The children who ate the rolls fell sick, while those who had porridge did not.

The Vuon Mat Troi kindergarten is a private facility that takes care of 650 children. The food provided to the children is supplied by a third-party caterer.

Food poisoning occurs frequently in Vietnam, especially after meals at school and factory canteens.

There were 84 cases of food poisoning recorded in 2018, affecting 3,174 people and killing 11. Last year more than 63 cases were recorded, affecting 1,723 people and causing nine deaths.