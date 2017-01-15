VnExpress International
Judge throws book at porn pirates in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh   January 15, 2017 | 10:00 pm GMT+7
A scene of the Huge Gains Holdings in Do Son Industrial Park in Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress

A ring of Chinese, Vietnamese and Singaporean convicts copied music, film and porn for buyers in Guangzhou.

A court in the northern city of Hai Phong sentenced Singaporean businessman and his Chinese and Vietnamese employees to prison for illegally producing and distributing pornography.

Heng Lian Choo, the Singaporean general director of Huge Gains Holdings, will spend 36 months in prison, while his Chinese deputy Huang Sheng Ping will serve 30 months.

Three senior employees, one of whom was Chinese, received sentences that ranged from 18 to 27 months.

During a raid on the company's headquarters at the Do Son Industrial Park in December 2014, police seized a cache of millions of bootlegged DVDs that included 297,000 copies of pornographic films banned under Vietnamese law.

The company was licensed to manufacture and process non-program CD, CDR, VCD, DVD and DVDR discs in 2003 but they began bootlegging movies and musical albums in 2013.

Shortly therafter, they turned to porn, most of which was sold to customers in China’s Guangzhou Province.

Tags: Singaporean jail Hai Phong
 
