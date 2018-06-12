VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japanese teacher got lost on highway, walking 20 km

By VnExpress   June 12, 2018 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
Japanese teacher got lost on highway, walking 20 km
The Japanese teacher (C) with two Vietnamese officers. Photo courtesy by An Ninh Thu Do

74-year-old man had walked for nearly 20 kilometers before a passing night patrol spotted him outside Hanoi.

An elderly Japanese teacher who had got lost and walked for nearly 20 kilometers on the Thang Long Highway in Hanoi was lucky to be found by traffic police on a night patrol.

Police spotted who they thought was a middle-aged man wandering in the middle of the highway at around 8 p.m. on June 7, the An Ninh Thu Do reported.

When they approached him and found that he was a foreigner, the police took him to their station so he could rest his legs. They also gave him some water to drink.

The man was later identified as Naoto Imagawa, a teacher from Japan.

Police said they used “translating devices” to communicate with the teacher, and found that he was working for the A Chau Human Resource Training Company in Hanoi.

The company helped the teacher get home safely after the police informed them about Imagawa’s whereabouts.

A translator with the company said the teacher had got lost after walking on road in front of his house, and could not catch any taxi to get back.

Imagawa said he was shocked that he’d walked for nearly 20 kilometers.

He profusely thanked the police for helping him.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Japan teacher Hanoi Thang Long Highway
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top