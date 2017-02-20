Japanese police thank Vietnamese for saving man from freezing canal

A Vietnamese man in Japan just received an official thank-you note from local police for jumping into a canal in freezing temperatures to save a strange man on Christmas Eve.

Police in Fukuoka met with Dang Van Mong, 27, last Friday to hand him a framed thank-you letter. The meeting was reported by several Japanese news outlets and aired on television as well.

Mong, a student who is working as an intern at a local company, was on the street near midnight on December 24 last year when he heard someone screaming for help, media reports quoted officers as saying.

He jumped into a canal, around 1.6 meters deep, and saved a 51-year-old local man, police said.

He carried the man looking for help, waving several cars but they did not stop.

They finally reached a convenience store around 50 meters away, where the victim was warmed up and given first aid.

The victim said he would have died in the freezing canal. The temperature was around two degrees Celsius at the time.

Mong said he felt like Santa Claus doing something nice on Christmas Eve.

