Japanese man dies after falling off cruise ship in Ha Long Bay

By Minh Cuong    March 4, 2019 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Boats and cruise ships sail in the Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh. Photo by VnExpress/Meo Gia

A Japanese man fell and died Sunday as he got off a ship after a Ha Long Bay cruise.

Quang Ninh Province police are investigating the accident that occurred at around 3 p.m.

Initial reports say that a group of 11 Japanese tourists and a tour guide were disembarking at the Tuan Chau wharf when Mitsuyasu Masahiro, 65, slipped and fell.

The Tuan Chau wharf is where all Ha Long Bay cruise ships and boats dock, and it is always crowded with boats and people.

People jumped into the water immediately and got him out, but Masahiro was pronounced dead on arrival at the local hospital.

No further information has been released about the Japanese visitor’s death.

In 2017, an Australian tourist, Stephen John Scott, died after falling off an anchored cruiser in the world famous bay.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO heritage site, has been one of Vietnam's biggest tourism magnets for some time now. U.S. travel guide site Smarter Travel has described it as one of the best ecological spots in the world, while Business Insider has advised that an overnight Ha Long cruise trip is a "must-try" travel experience in Asia.

Quang Ninh received 12.2 million visitors last year, up 24 percent from a year earlier, including 5.2 million foreigners, according to official data. Most visitors to the northern province take day-long or overnight cruises of the Ha Long Bay, which include visits to caves, beaches and floating villages.

