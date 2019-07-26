Japanese Coast Guard vessel berths in central Vietnam port

Japanese Coast Guard's training vessel Kojima docks at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang, July 25, 2019. Photo by People's Army of Vietnam newspaper.

During their stay the crew and officers will meet with top officials from Da Nang, the Coast Guard High Command and the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Vietnam Coast Guard Zone 2, which is in charge of waters off Vietnam's central coast and the East Sea.

They will also have exchanges with Coast Guard officers and soldiers.

This is Kojima’s third port call in Vietnam after visits in 2013 and 2016, the People's Army of Vietnam newspaper reported.

It underlines the cooperation between the coast guards of the two nations and offers the two sides a chance to compare notes on law enforcement at sea and enhance cooperation and understanding.

Last September the Japan Maritime Defense Force sent the submarine Kuroshio to Cam Ranh Port, a deepwater base on Vietnam’s central coast, the first time it had docked in Vietnamese waters.