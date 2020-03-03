VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japan to transfer military shipbuilding technology to Vietnam

By Hoang Thuy   March 3, 2020 | 12:25 pm GMT+7
Japan to transfer military shipbuilding technology to Vietnam
Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang (R) receives Koji Yamazaki, Chief of the Self-Defense Forces's Joint Staff in Hanoi, March 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Thuy.

Japan agreed to provide Vietnam with technologies for building military ships at a meeting between their defense ministry officials on Monday.

At a meeting between Koji Yamazaki, Chief of the Self-Defense Forces's Joint Staff, and Deputy Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, the two countries agreed on several collaborations in future, including shipbuilding and economic manufacturing.

They also agreed to strengthen ties between the Vietnamese Army and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, including more visits by the latter’s ships and aircraft to Vietnam.

Japan will also provide training in diving medicine and rescue and supply medical and rescue equipment to the Vietnamese Navy.

Vietnam asked Japan to continue training its experts in military technology, collaborate in developing strategies for its peacekeeping forces, and take in its highly-skilled workers. Japan is the largest market for Vietnamese labor with more than 80,000 going in 2019. Most of them work in seafood and food processing.

The Japanese delegation, which is on a visit to Vietnam from March 1 to 4, will also visit the 249 Brigade under the High Command of Combat Engineers and the 147 Brigade under the Naval Command.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Japan Japanese diplomacy politics military shipbuilding visit
 
Read more
Mekong Delta faces historic salinity threat

Mekong Delta faces historic salinity threat

Vietnam epidemic song features on John Oliver's show

Vietnam epidemic song features on John Oliver's show

Mixed feelings: Excited, nervous, thousands of students resume classes

Mixed feelings: Excited, nervous, thousands of students resume classes

Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians as coronavirus knocks

Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians as coronavirus knocks

Coronavirus hit commune set to lift lockdown

Coronavirus hit commune set to lift lockdown

Hanoi, Saigon ramp up quarantine for citizens returning from South Korea

Hanoi, Saigon ramp up quarantine for citizens returning from South Korea

Vietnam tags 34 new Covid-19 suspects in one day

Vietnam tags 34 new Covid-19 suspects in one day

Can Tho, Van Don airports receive 1,000 South Korea arrivals as coronavirus fears rise

Can Tho, Van Don airports receive 1,000 South Korea arrivals as coronavirus fears rise

 
go to top