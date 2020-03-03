Japan to transfer military shipbuilding technology to Vietnam

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang (R) receives Koji Yamazaki, Chief of the Self-Defense Forces's Joint Staff in Hanoi, March 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Thuy.

At a meeting between Koji Yamazaki, Chief of the Self-Defense Forces's Joint Staff, and Deputy Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, the two countries agreed on several collaborations in future, including shipbuilding and economic manufacturing.

They also agreed to strengthen ties between the Vietnamese Army and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, including more visits by the latter’s ships and aircraft to Vietnam.

Japan will also provide training in diving medicine and rescue and supply medical and rescue equipment to the Vietnamese Navy.

Vietnam asked Japan to continue training its experts in military technology, collaborate in developing strategies for its peacekeeping forces, and take in its highly-skilled workers. Japan is the largest market for Vietnamese labor with more than 80,000 going in 2019. Most of them work in seafood and food processing.

The Japanese delegation, which is on a visit to Vietnam from March 1 to 4, will also visit the 249 Brigade under the High Command of Combat Engineers and the 147 Brigade under the Naval Command.