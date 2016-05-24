VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japan provides $2.5 million in urgent aid to drought-hit Vietnam

By An Hong   May 24, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Japan provides $2.5 million in urgent aid to drought-hit Vietnam
A farmer burns his dried-up rice on a paddy field stricken by drought in Soc Trang province in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam March 30, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham

With severe drought and extensive saltwater intrusion continuing to decimate parts of Vietnam, the Japanese government has announced an aid package of $2.5 million to help the country in its fight against this historic natural disaster.

The Japanese government will provide the aid through the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund.

The direct assistance will help Vietnam combat the worst drought and salinity in almost a century, which have cost the Southeast Asian country about VND6.4 trillion ($287 million) in the first four months of this year, according to Vietnam's General Statistics Office.

The package will be mainly used to provide clean water and food aid in affected areas.

According to a joint assessment undertaken by the Vietnamese government, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations in March, the drought and saline intrusion, which have mainly hit Vietnam's south central region, Central Highlands and southern Mekong Delta, have left as many as 2 million people without access to clean water and 1.1 million in need of food aid.

More than 60,000 women and children are already malnourished.

Vietnam has appealed to the international community for $48.5 million in emergency aid to address the worsening drought.

Tags: climate change drought salinity urgent aid Japan Mekong Delta
 
Read more
Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry

Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry

Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry

Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry

Vietnam the biggest beneficiary if Obama can pass TPP

Vietnam the biggest beneficiary if Obama can pass TPP

Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City

Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City

Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City

Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner

U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner

Vietnam - U.S. Comprehensive Partnership: where it's heading

Vietnam - U.S. Comprehensive Partnership: where it's heading

 
go to top