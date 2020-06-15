VnExpress International
Japan hasn't decided to ease entry ban for Vietnam, foreign minister says

By Reuters   June 15, 2020 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a meeting in Manila, the Philippines, January 9, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Willy Kurniawan.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday it was not true the government had decided to ease an entry ban for people from certain countries, including Vietnam.

The Yomiuri daily reported last week that Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand in the next few months.

The government is examining ways to ease entry bans, taking into consideration various factors comprehensively, and would ease restrictions in stages if it decided to do so, Motegi told the parliament.

Motegi has agreed with his counterparts from Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to discusss the possibility of re-allowing travel to those who need it, he said.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for 111 countries and territories, , which was implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, and claimed nearly 436,000 lives. Japan has reported more than 17,000 infection cases and 925 deaths. 

Vietnam has gone two months without community transmission caused by the virus. Of the 334 Covid-19 patients recorded in Vietnam, 323 have recovered.

