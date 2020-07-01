VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students

By Phan Anh   July 1, 2020 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students
Students cheer after a high school graduation test in HCMC, June 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Irish Embassy in Vietnam officially resumed receiving visa applications from Vietnamese students Wednesday.

Vietnamese students who had already filed documents to enroll in Irish universities and technological academies can apply for visas starting Wednesday, said Isobel Walton, the ASEAN director of Education in Ireland, which is managed by Irish state agency Enterprise Ireland.

Irish universities and technological academies plan to begin the new school year either in late September or the beginning of October, Walton said.

The timeline would allow international students, who would have their high school exam results announced later than usual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, more time to finalize their documents, she added.

The Irish Embassy in Vietnam had suspended visa processing since late March to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As the pandemic unfolds, certain countries and territories have begun allowing international students to return, including Vietnamese. Australia for example said in June that certain international students would be able to enter the country starting July, but only on "pre-approved plans" for "particular institutions."

Ireland has recorded over 25,400 Covid-19 cases so far, with over 1,700 deaths. The country has officially entered a new stage of eased coronavirus restrictions since June 29, seeing several businesses, educational facilities, museums and cinemas reopen after closing down in March.

Vietnam meanwhile has recorded 355 infections so far, with only 20 active cases left and no deaths. The country has eased its social distancing measures, including banning large gatherings and requesting people to stay home, since late April. It has recorded no community transmission in over two months.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Hanoi

Ireland

Irish

student

international student

visa

education

 

Read more

Indonesian suspected to have Covid-19 in HCMC confirmed negative

Indonesian suspected to have Covid-19 in HCMC confirmed negative

Indonesian tests Covid-19 positive in HCMC

Indonesian tests Covid-19 positive in HCMC

Picture of newborn clutching IUD goes viral

Picture of newborn clutching IUD goes viral

Spotify allows Vietnam users real-time lyric experience

Spotify allows Vietnam users real-time lyric experience

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Three Chinese caught sneaking into Vietnam to gamble

Three Chinese caught sneaking into Vietnam to gamble

British pilot could fly home next month

British pilot could fly home next month

Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam: report

Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam: report

 
go to top