Iranian men nabbed for stealing solid gold watch in northern Vietnam

Police in the northern province of Lang Son have arrested two Iranians for allegedly stealing a VND240 million ($10,500) solid gold watch.

The men have been identified as Abolghasem Amirghossein, 39, and Asadollah Parviz, 44, according to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

The two allegedly entered a watch shop in Lang Son Town in the eponymous province on Sunday evening and expressed interest in buying a solid gold watch. However, one of the men then pocketed the watch they were being shown while the employees were distracted, and the two quickly left the shop in a car.

A security camera footage shows the two Iranians in the shop before the theft.

“We discovered the theft immediately and reported it to the police, but the men had already disappeared,” the shop's manager said.

Police arrested the two suspects on Monday after they were clocked driving around Hanoi.

At the station, the men confessed to the theft. A Longines solid gold watch with the same serial number as the one stolen on Sunday was also found in their possession, according to Tuoi Tre.