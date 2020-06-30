VnExpress International
Internet back to normal in Vietnam as undersea cable fixed

By Dang Khoa   June 30, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
A technician connects switch ethernet cables and port to internet switch. Photo by Shutterstock/Komsan Loonprom.

Vietnam's Internet speed is back to normal after its international partners repaired the Asia Pacific Gateway cable.

Repairs to the S9 and S1.7 branches of the cable connecting Vietnam with Singapore and Hong Kong were completed on Saturday night, two days ahead of schedule.

They had suffered disruptions on April 30 and May 23.

The APG cable runs 10,400 kilometers (6,460 miles) under the Pacific Ocean, linking Japan with Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Earlier the disaster-prone Asia Africa Europe (AAE-1) and Asia America Gateway (AAG) cables also broke down and were repaired in the first week of June.

AAE-1 is a 25,000-km submarine communications cable system running from Southeast Asia to Europe through Egypt.

The $560-million AAG, which handles more than 60 percent of Vietnam's international Internet traffic, runs more than 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles) from Southeast Asia to the U.S. through Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Vietnam, where more than 64 percent of the population is online, is linked by six submarine cable systems plus a 120 gigabit channel that runs overland through China.

