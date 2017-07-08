internationally-wanted-russian-drug-dealer-arrested-in-central-vietnam

Police in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Friday arrested a Russian woman internationally wanted by Interpol.

Ekaterina Bering, 47, was charged with illegal making, acquisition, storage, transportation, sending or sale of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in large amount by Russian authorities.

Bering at the police station. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

Bering is the wife of a drug kingpin in Moscow. Russian police busted their drug ring in September 2013, but she managed to evade capture and fled abroad, according to Interpol.

Khanh Hoa police last month discovered that Bering had been hiding in Nha Trang, and arrested her when she showed up at a hotel on Tran Phu Street on Friday noon.

Bering claimed she arrived in Nha Trang in late 2014, and had been working at a local four-star hotel's spa since then.

Khanh Hoa police and the Ministry of Public Security are preparing to hand her over to Russian authorities.

In December last year, Vietnamese police also arrested a French man wanted by Interpol while he was staying in Nha Trang. Alexandre Allione Horeau was wanted for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in his home country.