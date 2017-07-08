VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Internationally wanted Russian drug dealer arrested in central Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   July 8, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7

The woman had been working at a four-star hotel in Nha Trang resort town for nearly three years before being discovered.

Police in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Friday arrested a Russian woman internationally wanted by Interpol.

Ekaterina Bering, 47, was charged with illegal making, acquisition, storage, transportation, sending or sale of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in large amount by Russian authorities.

internationally-wanted-russian-drug-dealer-arrested-in-central-vietnam

Bering at the police station. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

Bering is the wife of a drug kingpin in Moscow. Russian police busted their drug ring in September 2013, but she managed to evade capture and fled abroad, according to Interpol.

Khanh Hoa police last month discovered that Bering had been hiding in Nha Trang, and arrested her when she showed up at a hotel on Tran Phu Street on Friday noon.

Bering claimed she arrived in Nha Trang in late 2014, and had been working at a local four-star hotel's spa since then.

Khanh Hoa police and the Ministry of Public Security are preparing to hand her over to Russian authorities.

In December last year, Vietnamese police also arrested a French man wanted by Interpol while he was staying in Nha Trang. Alexandre Allione Horeau was wanted for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in his home country.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Interpol drug Russian Nha Trang
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top