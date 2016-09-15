international-organizations-team-up-to-power-vietnam-on-biogas

The Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Viet Nam and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on September 14 signed a Letter of Intent to support the development of green growth in the Southeast Asian nation, according to the official website of GGGI.

This agreement is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between GIZ and GGGI in 2011 to battle climate change and promote sustainable green growth in developing countries.

The agreement covers five main areas, the most important being biomass energy, feasibility studies for sugar cane pulp power plants and green growth development.

The GIZ and GGGI plan to help Vietnam protect the environment. Photo from hanoimoi.vn

The GIZ has been working with Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to enhance the use of renewable energy to beef up energy efficiency.

The deal will also increase technology transfer between companies in Germany and Vietnam, while reducing poverty through sustainable development in Vietnam.

"This partnership will increase biomass-to-energy, reducing Vietnam’s emissions from the power sector, the largest current and future emitting sector. This work will be crucial in Vietnam’s transition to green growth and achievement of their Nationally Determined Contribution,” said Adam Ward, GGGI's Country Representative in Vietnam, at the signing ceremony.

Over the past 20 years, Vietnam’s economy has grown rapidly, helping to improve living standards, but the developing country is coping with new challenges. In 2012, the government kicked off the Vietnam National Green Growth Strategy, focusing on the reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and switching to alternative energy.

The GGGI is an intergovernmental organization based in Seoul, South Korea. The main function of the GGGI is to support and promote green growth through cooperation with countries to support the utilization of natural resources and a less carbon intensive environment that is more resilient to climate change.

GIZ is a German federal enterprise focused on international cooperation for sustainable development. GIZ has been working in Vietnam since 1993 with 25 programs and projects aimed at protecting the environment.

