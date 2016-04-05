International NGOs pledge $12.3m aid for drought hit areas

Over 20 international NGOs pledged to implement 30 programs and projects from 2016 to 2019 in 13 affected areas in the central region, Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta, with a total budget of 12.3 million USD.

The commitment is denoted in a framework agreement signed with Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), which was announced at a conference on April 4.

Experts and representatives from foreign NGOs, international diplomatic and development cooperation agencies, international organizations and enterprises discussed a strategy to deal with the ongoing drought and saltwater intrusion.



Prior to the conference, VUFO’s People’s Aid Coordinating Committee (PACCOM) coordinated with the Disaster Management Working Group (DMWG) and international organizations to evaluate the support needed in six of the affected areas.

Conference participants assessed the resulting findings on damage, needs and local governments' measures to cope with the situation. Recommendations were then made to call for assistance from international organizations. They also shared ways to effectively use aid.

Drought and saline intrusion in Vietnam are threatening livelihoods, food security and water resources of nearly 1.8 million people, including 455,000 children. Thousands of hectares of cultivation land have been damaged, and many households are facing water shortages, along with other risks related to health, nutrition and hygiene.