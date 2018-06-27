International guests help clean up Da Nang beach

Around 600 people participated in beach clean-up organized on Tuesday by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in partnership with the Global Environment Facility (GEF), an international NGO.
|
GEF delegates pose for a picture before beginning to pick trash from the Nguyen Tat Thanh Beach in Da Nang in Vietnam's central coast.
|
High school and college students as well as many other volunteers join the clean-up. The event aimed to raise public awareness about plastic waste choking the oceans.
|
Policemen from different departments lend a hand, too.
|
A lot of plastic bags and bottles, and other objects along Phu Loc canal were picked up.
|
The trash collected is recorded for recycling and research purposes.
|
Representatives from Vietnam's environment ministry and GEF plant a tree to commemorate the event.