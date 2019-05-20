Intellectual property, alcohol impacts on agenda for ongoing parliament session

The 7th session of Vietnam's 14th National Assembly opens in Hanoi on Monday. Photo by the Vietnam News Agency

Scheduled to last 20 days until June 14, the session will spend 12 days looking at seven draft laws and two draft resolutions for approval.

These include laws on intellectual property and preventing adverse impacts of liquor consumption, amendments to the law on education, architecture law, law on tax administration, public investment law and law on enforcement of judgments in criminal cases.

The two resolutions on the agenda relate to developing laws and ordinances in 2020 and adjusting the program to build laws and ordinances for 2019; and ratifying the International Labor Organization’s Convention 98 on the right to collective bargaining.

The National Assembly will also consider implementation of policies and laws on managing, planning and using urban land in the period since the Land Law took effect in 2014 until the end of 2018.

It will also discuss adding more projects to the list of medium-term public investments for the 2016-2020 period.

Other issues that the legislators will discuss include the socio-economic situation, the use of loans and management of public debts, and the handling of violations in using state capital and properties at state-owned firms.

It is expected that the Q&A session in this session will last for two days and a half.