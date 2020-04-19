Inside the maintenance depot of Saigon's first metro line

An illustration of the Long Binh Depot. Photo courtesy of MAUR.

The delivery of the first two trains from Japan have been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bui Xuan Cuong, director of MAUR, said. The elevated section from Binh Thai Station to the depot would have a test run in the third quarter, he added.

The Metro Line 1 will run 20 km, 2.6 km of it underground, and cost VND46.3 trillion (US$1.98 billion). It will have 14 stations, three of them underground.

The target is to complete 85 percent of the work this year so that it can begin commercial operations by the end of next year. It is currently 75 percent complete.