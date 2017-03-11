VnExpress International
Inside a Vietnamese warehouse, an illegal tiny town takes shape

By Nguyen Dong   March 11, 2017 | 07:55 pm GMT+7
At least six houses like this one have been built illegally inside an old warehouse in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The mini-suburb with several houses and lighted sidewalks is almost complete, but Da Nang officials say they never heard of it.

Da Nang on Friday suspended construction work at a secretive mini-town being built illegally inside an old warehouse in the central Vietnam city.

The move came only after officials were alerted by nearby residents.

The project covers an area of 1,500 square meters (0.4 acres) inside what used to be the warehouse of a garment company. There are at least six houses designed in the style of the old houses in Hoi An.

The supervisor of the construction team, Nguyen Thanh Trung, claimed that the houses had been built for the past two months and would serve as "shops to promote Vietnamese tea." He could not provide any construction permit.

Inspectors on Friday also found a group of five Chinese people at the site. Local officials said they have yet to figure out why these Chinese nationals were there.

Da Nang's authorities are looking into the case.

The houses will be demolished if no construction permit can be presented within 90 days.

Tags: Da Nang Chinese neighborhood construction
 
