Inmate killed as prisoner car hits truck in northern Vietnam

By Phuong Son   December 14, 2016 | 09:33 pm GMT+7
The scene of the accident in Mai Chau, Hoa Binh. Photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

Four police officers and the car driver were seriously injured in the crash on Wednesday.

One inmate was killed when a prisoner transport vehicle collided with an army fuel truck in the northern province of Hoa Binh on Wednesday.

Four police officers and the driver on the car were seriously injured in the accident, which happened at 12:30 p.m. in Mai Chau District.

They were all rushed to a local hospital.

The officers are from Hung Yen Province. The identity of the inmate has not been disclosed.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported that the prisoner was being moved from Son La to Hung Yen, to be questioned on possible involvement in a different case.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

