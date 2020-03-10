Indonesian woman sentenced to death in Vietnam for trafficking meth

Retty Gunawan, 54, was arrested in July last year after customs officials at the Moc Bai border gate in the southern province checked her luggage on suspicion.

Inside, they found white solid crystals wrapped in nylon and a quick test confirmed it was meth.

Gunawan told the police she had been hired by a compatriot she identified as Monica to carry the drugs from Cambodia to the Philippines and paid $500.

It is not known if the police are looking for Monica.

Vietnam has some of the world's toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.