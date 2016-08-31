VnExpress International
India to supply four fast patrol boats to Vietnam

By Viet Anh   August 31, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

More patrol boats means more military muscle to defend the country's waters.

India is likely to ink a deal to supply four offshore patrol boats to the Vietnamese military during the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early September, Indian Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish told VnExpress on Tuesday.

Modi is scheduled to visit Vietnam from September 2-3 enroute to China for the G-20 Summit.

The deal is part of India’s $100-million line of credit extended to Vietnam during a trip to India in October 2014 by the then Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

The supply contracts for the 140-ton fast patrol boats were discussed by the two sides during the visit to Vietnam by Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar in June.

The Hindu Business Line reported in August last year that India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) was in advanced talks to secure an order from Vietnam to supply 14 fast patrol boats to the Southeast Asian nation.

India is also likely to offer additional financial support to Hanoi's military establishment that may be used to train armed forces and undertake further repair and maintenance of defense hardware, India’s The Economic Times reported on August 29.

The two countries established a strategic partnership in 2007.

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam releases Singaporean national arrested for locking girlfriend in hotel room

23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year

Vietnamese fishermen remain beached 4 months after toxic disaster

Facebook criticisms of Cambodian PM are 'personal opinions': Vietnam's foreign ministry

Taiwanese fish killer completes $500 million compensation package

Suspected Vietnam poachers probed over 9 dead primates

Natural disasters cost Vietnam $390 million in first 8 months

