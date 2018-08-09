Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

The event is being organized in association with the Blood Transfusion Hospital in HCMC at the Youth Cultural Center on Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 1 between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Incham, which represents the Indian business community in Vietnam, is celebrating 20 years of establishment this year.

Besides business and trade promotions, it conducts various charity events and cultural exchange events.

“We consider donating blood a social responsibility; it is a healthy practice and a profound gesture, wherein one can make a difference between life and death,” an Incham statement said.

“We realize that at every moment, someone in distress needs blood. She or he may be a cancer patient, someone who needs the vital fluid after childbirth/surgery, or the victim of an accident. Unfortunately, many such patients are not lucky to receive blood in time, with potentially fatal consequences.

“We want to make a difference to this situation with our annual blood donation drive,” it added.

You benefit, too

The Blood Transfusion Hospital of HCMC says anyone 18 years and above is eligible to donate blood if she/he is in good health and weighs at least 45 kilos.

Donating blood has many proven health benefits. It has been linked to a reduction in heart attack rates and cholesterol levels.

Regular blood donations also reduce the risk of cancer. Besides these health benefits, donors get a chance for a free health screening and blood testing for some major maladies.

Furthermore, Blood Transfusion Hospital of HCMC will issue all donors with a donor card and undertakes to provide an equal amount of blood donated free in a situation where the donor needs it. This card does not carry any time limit.

To become a donor, call +84911418132 or email incham@gmail.com, incham@hcm.vnn.vn, or simply turn up at the venue in time. Incham called on “all residents of HCMC to make this important humanitarian initiative a great success, by participating personally and persuading colleagues, friends and family to donate blood as well.”