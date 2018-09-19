In Vietnam, cabbies deliver passengers… and their babies

Nguyen Dang Ngu, 39, was taking Van Thi Hang, in her 30s, from a commune in Ha Tinh Province to Cam Xuyen District's general hospital 18 kilometers (11 miles) away when she went into labor Monday night.

Halfway to the hospital, Hang could not hold back, so Ngu stopped the car, and helped her lie down in the back seat.

With his helping hands, Hang gave birth to a baby boy weighing 3.5 kilos.

Cab driver Nguyen Dang Ngu holds a baby boy he helps deliver in Ha Tinh Province on Monday night. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

The new mother and her baby are in good health in hospital now.

Ngu said this was the most bizarre experience he’s had in ten years as a taxi driver.

“When I saw Hang was in real pain, I was worried, so I tried to give her some encouragement. Then I was concerned that she could be in danger, so I tried my best to help her,” he said.

He has been rewarded by his company.

This is not the first time that a male taxi driver has had to serve as midwife in Vietnam.

In July last year, taxi driver Nguyen Van Thuong was carrying mother-to-be Huynh Thi Ly to a hospital in Quang Nam Province when she went into labor. Thuong helped her deliver the baby in his cab.

In June, 2016, taxi driver Nguyen Bao Quynh, 26 then, helped a 21-year-old deliver a healthy baby in his cab as he was driving her to a hospital in Da Nang outside Quang Nam. As she screamed and her water broke, he stopped his car and helped her.