In a flap: Video shows ducks taking on traffic across road in Vietnam

A video showing vehicles backed up as thousands of ducks cross a road has received widespread coverage in and out of Vietnam.

The footage, captured on March 28 near Tay Ninh Province in southern Vietnam, shows the ducks queuing to cross the road at a zebra crossing.

As the flock of ducks crossed the road, cars and motorbikes had little choice but to make way until they reached the other side safe and sound.

“Look at them, they’re so smart aren’t they? They know just where to cross the street,” one man can be heard saying on the video.