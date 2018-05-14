In a ‘degree mindset’ society, Vietnamese students carry heavy academic burden

An intensive curriculum and high expectations are robbing teenagers of their youth, and sometimes their lives.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh's day starts early at 5:30 a.m., when she grabs breakfast and dashes off to make it in time for her first class at 7 a.m.

The 18-year-old spends the whole day at school, then continues her studies with extra classes until 9 p.m. Her 12-hour schedule ends with a late dinner at home, after which she prepares for another long day.

This is Anh's schedule for five days a week as she studies for the national high school graduation exam next month, the grades from which will decide if she will get into a good university, or any university.

As there are only a limited number of places, Anh pushes herself hard despite the tiredness. “My family wants me to get a university degree at all costs,” she said.

Tight academic schedules are common among students in Vietnam, where academic achievements are prioritized. Vietnamese students are under serious pressure to get good grades.

For the majority of Vietnamese parents, their children’s academic results are something to be proud of, and a university degree is the holy grail for a successful life.

Vietnamese students grow up being taught that they need to go to a good high school and a prestigious university in order to get a good job, said Nguyen Thi Hao, an editor of a well-known newspaper in Hanoi. “My father used to say that the only good thing a child can do is study,” she said.

This view is pushing many students to study day and night to meet their parents' expectations. For students, particularly in big cities, life revolves around studying, as their parents are willing to pay for extra classes and tutors on top of tuition fees to improve their children’s academic performance to give them more chance of being selected for a good university.

However, an intensive curriculum and high expectations are robbing teenagers of their youth, and sometimes their lives.



“As a mother, I’m not comfortable when my son has to study so hard, but that’s the only way for him to achieve his dream,” Hao said. Just like Anh, her son is competing with other 688,000 students this year for university places. In the most competitive majors, only one in seven students will be selected.