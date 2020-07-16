VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Illegal industrial park intrudes on southern Vietnam forest land

By Phuoc Tuan   July 16, 2020 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Illegal industrial park intrudes on southern Vietnam forest land
Factories that have been built on forest land in Bien Hoa Town of Dong Nai Province. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.

Inspectors have identified 41 factories built on 72 ha of land allocated for forest cultivation in Dong Nai Province ten years ago.

The factories all belong to Phuoc Tan Industrial Park (IP) in Bien Hoa Town of Dong Nai that borders Ho Chi Minh City.

The violation was uncovered following two years of comprehensive IP inspection, provincial authorities stated Wednesday.

The 72 ha of forest land in Phuoc Tan Ward of Bien Hoa Town have yet to be designated as land for commercial and service purposes, though a series of companies had erected 45 factories and workshops here starting 2010.

Of the facilities, four had illegally adjusted their land use purposes, while the rest had ignored legal procedures in their entirety.

Inspectors also reported 34 violations of environmental law, 22 illegal electricity usage and 37 breaches of fire safety.

The provincial People's Committee holds authorities of Bien Hoa Town and Phuoc Tan Ward, as well as authorities of Long Thanh District, the former state of Bien Hoa, responsible for the illegal activity.

Further investigations are undergoing.

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam industrial park

Vietnam forest land

Vietnam factory

 

Read more

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

 
go to top