VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Human trafficking: Vietnamese teen found in suitcase at Port of Dover

By Dang Khoa   June 4, 2018 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Human trafficking: Vietnamese teen found in suitcase at Port of Dover
Border security force in England discovered the Vietnamese boy inside a suitcase at the Port of Dover on May 31. Photo by Reuters

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A Vietnamese teenager was rushed to local hospital in life threatening condition after a border security force in England discovered him inside a suitcase.

The BBC News reported that the U.K. Border Force at Port of Dover, England, has arrested and charged Andrei Iancu, 20, from Buzau in Romania, for attempting to smuggle a person into the U.K.

The boy, around 16 years old, was quickly transported to the nearest hospital, where his condition has since improved.

The boy was found at around 8:30 p.m. local time on May 31 in the trunk of a silver Skoda Octavia. The police were checking vehicles coming to the U.K. from France.

Andrei is in custody and scheduled to appear in front of Medway Magistrates Court later, the BBC reported.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam BOY England U.K. border Port of Dover
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top