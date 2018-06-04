Human trafficking: Vietnamese teen found in suitcase at Port of Dover

Border security force in England discovered the Vietnamese boy inside a suitcase at the Port of Dover on May 31. Photo by Reuters

A Vietnamese teenager was rushed to local hospital in life threatening condition after a border security force in England discovered him inside a suitcase.

The BBC News reported that the U.K. Border Force at Port of Dover, England, has arrested and charged Andrei Iancu, 20, from Buzau in Romania, for attempting to smuggle a person into the U.K.

The boy, around 16 years old, was quickly transported to the nearest hospital, where his condition has since improved.

The boy was found at around 8:30 p.m. local time on May 31 in the trunk of a silver Skoda Octavia. The police were checking vehicles coming to the U.K. from France.

Andrei is in custody and scheduled to appear in front of Medway Magistrates Court later, the BBC reported.