VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Huge inferno rages over Hanoi industrial area

By Gia Chinh, Phuong Son   December 7, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7

The flames engulfed thousands of square meters of an industrial complex on Tuesday night causing untold damage.

huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area

Over 20 firetrucks and hundreds of police arrived at the scene to fight the fire at La Phu Industrial Park, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-1

The cause of the fire, which erupted late at night in a warehouse belonging to European Plastic JSC, has yet to be determined.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-2

The blaze ripped through a Nam Viet Company workshop before spreading to an adjacent warehouse.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-3

The city's Firefighting Police Department No.13 mobilized 13 firetrucks, 6 water tankers, an ambulance and several other vehicles. It took firefighters several hours to contain the fire.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-4

Firefighters, polices, soldiers and workers joined forces to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-5

The military broke down concrete walls using sledgehammers to allow acess for the fire hoses. Several personnel also helped move goods to safety.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-6

At around 10 p.m, the fire was under control, and was extinguished completely at 3 a.m.
huge-inferno-rages-over-hanoi-industrial-area-7

Hanoi police have started an investigation at the scene. A total of 1,300 square meters of warehouses and workshops have been reduced to charred ruins. Most of them were said to contain large volumes of flammable materials.

Related news:

> Fire, explosions break out in Saigon's backpackers' street

> Massive fire tears through centuries-old pagoda in Hanoi

> In pictures: Horrific scenes after karaoke bar fire in Hanoi

Tags: fire Hanoi industrial area
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top