Hue discharges British man recovering from Covid-19

By Vo Thanh   March 31, 2020 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
A 71-year-old British man (L) leaves Hue Central Hospital in Hue after recovering from Covid-19, March 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Xuan.

A 71-year-old British man was discharged from the Hue Central Hospital Tuesday after recovering from Covid-19, bringing the national tally of discharged patients to 56.

He's been given his passport and a health certificate upon discharge, said Pham Nhu Hiep, the hospital director. The patient has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus twice and is released in accordance with protocols by the Ministry of Health, he said.

Upon discharge, the patient would be quarantined in a resort in Phu Vang District for the next 14 days.

The patient's wife, a 66-year-old British woman also infected with Covid-19, is still being treated at the Hue Central Hospital as of Tuesday morning.

"I hope my wife would soon be discharged, after which we would return to the U.K.," said the British man after thanking doctors and nurses for having taken care of them both.

Both the man and his wife were on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 flying from London to Hanoi on March 2. He tested positive on March 14, while his wife on March 8. At least 14 other people on that flight were also infected with Covid-19.

Vietnam has recorded 204 Covid-19 cases so far. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 200 countries and territories, killing more than 37,800 people.

