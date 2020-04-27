VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hue airport to get upgrade along with capacity expansion

By Vo Thanh, Doan Loan   April 27, 2020 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
Hue airport to get upgrade along with capacity expansion
Phu Bai International Airport in Hue in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The runway and taxiway at Phu Bai International Airport near Hue will be upgraded as part of its capacity expansion.

Thua Thien Hue Province in central Vietnam, home to Hue, has asked the Ministry of Transport to decide the investment strategy for the upgrade, which will see the runway and taxiway lengthened and another taxiway built.

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV), said the ministry is still considering the investment strategy, and the amount would be determined once the feasibility study is approved.

The CAAV expects the work to cost more than VND1 trillion ($43 million), VND620 billion for the new taxiway and extending the existing one and the rest for the runway.

Nguyen Van Phuong, deputy chairman of Thua Thien Hue, said the province wants the upgrade since the airport has just one runway of 2.7 km long.

It has one main taxiway and six branches, four of which are in a bad state of repair.

With its current infrastructure, Phu Bai could serve 1.5 million passengers a year, but is often overloaded with up to half a million passengers more.

A new passenger terminal is already under construction by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) at a cost of VND2.25 trillion.

To be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, the work will also add roads, parking lots and other facilities.

The 22,380-square-meter second terminal will serve five million passengers a year by 2021 and nine million by 2030. When it opens, the current terminal will be used only for cargo.

The CAAV said once the new terminal is completed, the existing runway and taxiway would not be able to handle the additional demand.

Phu Bai airport was built by the French in 1940 to serve both military and civilian purposes.

In 2013, VND700 billion was spent on repairing and upgrading it.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Hue Hue airport Phu Bai airport Vietnam central city Vietnam central town aviation air travel
 
Read more
Another 180 Russians stranded in Vietnam fly home

Another 180 Russians stranded in Vietnam fly home

Vietnam repatriates 100 citizens from Indonesia

Vietnam repatriates 100 citizens from Indonesia

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Monday morning

How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

How Vietnam treats critical Covid-19 patients

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

WHO approves made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Five dead as flashfloods, landslides hit northern Vietnam

Five dead as flashfloods, landslides hit northern Vietnam

 
go to top