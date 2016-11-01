Houses, schools submerged as heavy downpours pound central Vietnam

Thousands of students in Ha Tinh couldn't make it to school on October 31, 2016 due to heavy floods. Photo by VnExpress/DH

Incessant rains over the last two days have submerged many neighborhoods in the central province of Ha Tinh in knee-deep water, disrupting traffic and leaving thousands of families stranded yet again.

The province has barely recovered from the severe, deadly flooding that hit it two weeks ago.

According to Le Van Trong, an agricultural official in Ky Anh District, over 180 local homes have been flooded. Many families had to evacuate and left their properties and livestocks while more than 21,000 students could not go to school.

In Huong Khe District, downpours coupled with rising water levels on a local river caused severe flooding, isolating several neighborhoods. Many roads connecting villages and communes were under half to one meter of water.

Many locals have been switching to boats as their means of transport.

Ho Ho hydropower dam, which was blamed for worsening flooding problems, is regulating its water discharges.

Many houses in Ha Tinh are surrounded by floodwater. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

In the neighboring province of Quang Binh, downpours also flooded around 500 houses.

Rainfall of between 150 and 220mm has swollen the Gianh River, which surrounds several communes in the province. Many students had to stay home on Monday after a national highway was inundated.

On October 13, a low tropical pressure system made landfall in Quang Binh and triggered torrential rains of up to 700mm that submerged 92,000 houses in the province in up to three meters of water. At least 22 people died in the disaster, described by many as the worst ever in the province, which is among the poorest in Vietnam.

In Ha Tinh, officials said the water released from the Ho Ho hydropower dam had added to their woes, resulting in nine deaths and leaving 5,000 houses under water. No action has been taken against the dam's management.

