Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

About two tons of lobsters have been reportedly dead over the past few days in coastal district of Xuan Phuong in Phu Yen Province, said the local government, adding that the cause of the mass deaths is still unclear.

The price of farmed lobsters in the market is currently around VND1 million ($45) per kilogram, which means two tons of dead lobster have cost local farmers more than VND2 billion.

The massive lobster die-off could have been caused by hot weather, oxygen deficiency at the bottom of the farming pond or from contamination caused by leftover food. Photo by VnExpress/N.X.P

“Lobsters were randomly found dead in some cages over the last week. The number of dead lobsters has reduced so far. Statistics show about two tons of lobsters, each weighing about 200 grams to 3000 grams, have been reportedly dead,” commune chairman Pham Kien said.

Local government officials said hot weather could be the main cause of the mass deaths as rising temperatures have reduced oxygen levels in the waters.

The massive lobster die-off could also be from contamination caused by leftover food, a local official said.

Seafood dealers are said to be descending on the affected area to buy dead lobsters in bulk at prices ranging from VND100,000 to VND250,000.

Vietnam exports about $7 billion of seafood a year, mostly from waters off its central and southern coastal provinces.

