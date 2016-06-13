VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   June 13, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7

Lobster farmers in the south-central province of Phu Yen are suffering huge financial losses following a recent massive lobster die-off.

About two tons of lobsters have been reportedly dead over the past few days in coastal district of Xuan Phuong in Phu Yen Province, said the local government, adding that the cause of the mass deaths is still unclear.

The price of farmed lobsters in the market is currently around VND1 million ($45) per kilogram, which means two tons of dead lobster have cost local farmers more than VND2 billion.

hot-weather-likely-behind-the-massive-lobster-die-off-in-southern-vietnam

The massive lobster die-off could have been caused by hot weather, oxygen deficiency at the bottom of the farming pond or from contamination caused by leftover food. Photo by VnExpress/N.X.P

“Lobsters were randomly found dead in some cages over the last week. The number of dead lobsters has reduced so far. Statistics show about two tons of lobsters, each weighing about 200 grams to 3000 grams, have been reportedly dead,” commune chairman Pham Kien said.

Local government officials said hot weather could be the main cause of the mass deaths as rising temperatures have reduced oxygen levels in the waters.

The massive lobster die-off could also be from contamination caused by leftover food, a local official said.

Seafood dealers are said to be descending on the affected area to buy dead lobsters in bulk at prices ranging from VND100,000 to VND250,000.

Vietnam exports about $7 billion of seafood a year, mostly from waters off its central and southern coastal provinces.

Related news:

Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought

Historic drought ravages Vietnam's shrimp farms

Thanh Hoa authorities confirm pollution as cause of mass fish deaths

Tags: climate change hot weather environment El Nino aquatic farming seafood export Phu Yen Vietnam
 
Read more
Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bln

Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bln

Vietnam produces indigenous anti-ship missiles

Vietnam produces indigenous anti-ship missiles

Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse

Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse

PM Phuc encourages American program to continue helping Vietnamese amputees

PM Phuc encourages American program to continue helping Vietnamese amputees

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

Singapore destroys tons of illegal ivory

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

 
go to top