Hong Kong arrests Vietnamese woman with $650,000 worth of heroin

By Phan Anh   December 26, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
A Vietnamese woman was arrested in Hong Kong for heroin trafficking on December 22, 2018. Photo by Shuttestock/Valerii_Dex

A Vietnamese woman was arrested last week in Hong Kong with 7.3kg of heroin worth approximately $651,100 hidden inside her suitcase.

The Asia Times reported Tuesday that the 42-year-old unnamed woman was intercepted and apprehended on a street in Tuen Mun District by local anti-drug trafficking squad after they received information from an undercover officer.

The substance was pressed into plates and concealed in the bottom of the suitcase, local police said.

The woman, who possesses a Hong Kong identity card, told police she was "helping a friend to deliver the suitcase" and was unaware of its contents.

A source said the woman was actually lured by money to deliver the suitcase to a middleman, the Asia Times reported, citing Hong Kong-based newspaper Apple Daily.

Police are carrying out investigations to see if the woman was paid or manipulated by a drug cartel, and to try and identify the source of the drugs she was carrying.

