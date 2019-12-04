VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hoi An to build $46 mln anti-erosion embankment

By Phan Anh   December 4, 2019 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Hoi An to build $46 mln anti-erosion embankment
Tourists sit on bags of sand, used to curb sea erosion at Cua Dai Beach, Hoi An, Quang Nam Province. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Hoi An in central Vietnam will build an embankment worth VND1.07 trillion ($46.2 million) over the next four years to prevent erosion.

Most of the capital for the project will be borrowed from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), with Quang Nam Province, where the town is located, forking out VND127.5 billion ($5.43 million), the provincial People’s Committee said Monday.

The dyke would help to prevent erosion on 3.2 square kilometers of land that is home to over 1,300 families in Cua Dai Ward and neighboring areas.

Last month, the Vietnamese government had approved a VND340 billion ($14.68 million) budget to construct dykes to prevent erosion by strong waves and high tides in Hoi An’s Cua Dai and Cam An wards.

Hoi An, an ancient town and popular tourism destination in Vietnam, has routinely suffered from erosion. Much of Hoi An is at or less than two meters above sea level, making it vulnerable to rising sea levels and storm surges, according to a joint report by the United Nations Environment Program, UNESCO and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The town’s Cua Dai Beach, a major tourist attraction, has been losing between 10 and 20 meters of land to erosion annually for several years now.

Sad images of Hoi An’s world-famous beach, eroded
 
 

Hoi An to build $46 mln anti-erosion embankment

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Quang Nam Hoi An erosion embankment infrastructure climate change tourism Cua Dai
 
Read more
HCMC is 3rd best city for expats in 2020: survey

HCMC is 3rd best city for expats in 2020: survey

Storm Kammuri hits South China Sea, rough seas expected

Storm Kammuri hits South China Sea, rough seas expected

Drivers turn traffic cops on jammed expressway, help ambulance go through

Drivers turn traffic cops on jammed expressway, help ambulance go through

HCMC set to make 27 pct of national budget collection

HCMC set to make 27 pct of national budget collection

Nation’s growth engine should retain greater share of revenues: HCMC party chief

Nation’s growth engine should retain greater share of revenues: HCMC party chief

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

 
go to top