Ho Chi Minh's life and work in the presidential palace

During his life Ho Chi Minh lived and worked in various parts of the country and even abroad for the cause of his revolutionary movement, but these two small houses inside the palace were where he stayed the longest, from 1954 until he died in 1969.

In the photo above, he is working in House No. 54 in 1957. He stayed here from December 1954 to May 1958.

Ho Chi Minh feeds fish after work in this 1957 photo. The fish pond is next to House No. 54, which used to belong to an electrician and stood in the area meant for workers serving the governors of Indochina, who lived in the presidential palace from 1902 to 1945.

In May 1958 Ho Chi Minh moved to a small stilt house on the other side of the fish pond since house No. 54 had deteriorated .

President Ho Chi Minh hoes land to grow vegetables inside the presidential palace in 1957.

Ho Chi Minh stands in front of the stilt house, where he lived until his death, in April 1960.

Ho Chi Minh works inside the stilt house on April 9, 1960. The house had been built in April and May 1958.

Ho Chi Minh chairs a government council meeting at the presidential palace on April 2, 1960.

In this photo from October 1962 Ho Chi Minh is with a delegation of the National Liberation Front, a mass political organization in South Vietnam and Cambodia with its own army, the People's Liberation Armed Forces of South Vietnam, which fought against the U.S. and the South Vietnamese government during the Vietnam War in 1955-1975.

Ho Chi Minh poses for a photo with staff at the presidential palace on the occasion of Tet, the Lunar New Year, on January 25, 1963.

Ho Chi Minh passed away at 9:47 a.m. on September 2, 1969.

Photos from Ho Chi Minh Museum archives