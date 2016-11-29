Ho Chi Minh City to spend $130 million combating floods in 2017

Luong Dinh Cua Street under water after heavy rain in September. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam’s largest economic hub is going to allocate VND2.9 trillion ($132 million) for its anti-flooding program next year, officials said.

About VND2 trillion will be spent on 51 new projects while the rest has been earmarked the maintenance of drainage and sewage systems.

The city is aiming to eradicate 12 out of 56 flooding hotspots in 2017.

Urban flooding has worsened over the last few years in the southern metropolis.

The number of flooding spots has increased from 21 last year to 56 this year, with houses sometimes submerged in water for days, especially between August and December.

The city's Flood Prevention Center attributed the problem to the lack of drainage facilities and people throwing trash into sewer pipes, blocking the systems. Many anti-flooding projects have been carried out but at a slow pace as funding remains a major issue.

“The city needs hundreds of thousands of billion to invest in drainage systems but in fact, only VND25 trillion has been spent,” said a representative of the center.

