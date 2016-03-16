Ho Chi Minh City spends VND26 billion to shore up embankments

Over 100 households on the banks of the Nha Be River in suburban Can Gio are at risk of landslides.

The city funded project is worth VND26 billion and includes VND6 billion for site clearance. Construction will start this year and includes a 120m embankment, a new road and lighting along the riverbank.

A partially submerged house in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Duy Tran

The city has instructed Can Gio district to support families and help them relocate to safer areas.

Since May 2015, HCM City has recorded 45 landslides, some very serious. In July 2015, a 100m2 house in Nha Be district collapsed, and a few days before, 1,000m2 of land simply slipped away in Hiep Phuoc commune.

According to the Transport Department, illegal sand extraction and river encroachments for construction purposes are the main reasons behind the landslides.