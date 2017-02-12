VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City ranks best, worst hospitals

By VnExpress   February 12, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7

The recent announcement represents the first time the government assessment was made public.

Ho Chi Minh City published an internal health department ranking of its hospitals for the first time on Friday.

The municipal health department assessed hospitals in the area in 2016 based on 83 criteria established by the Ministry of Health, which mostly focus on patient satisfaction.

The highest achievers were mostly municipal-level hospitals; district-level and rural facilities ranked lower on the list.

The top-10 slots included eight of the biggest public hospitals – 115, Gia Dinh, Tu Du, Hung Vuong, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the Children’s Hospital No.1, Thu Duc District Hospital and the Traditional Medicine Institute.

The other two, Vinmec International and Hoan My, are privately-owned and operated facilities.

The bottom 10 included six private cosmetic hospitals, three private general hospitals and the District 3 Hospital.

The citywide ranking of all municipal hospitals will be published on the health department’s website soon.

Tags: Vietnam healthcare hospitals Ho Chi Minh City
 
