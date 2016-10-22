VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City proposes new metro line worth $1.84 billion

By VnExpress   October 22, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7

The city is seeking approval for the project with possible loans from Europe.

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking the National Assembly’s approval to implement the first phase of Metro Line No.5 with total investment capital of VND41 trillion ($1.84 billion).

The municipal administration recently submitted a proposal to the government for Phase 1 of the urban rail project, according to the city's Management Authority for Urban Railways.

As one out of three urban railways that have been given top priority for 2016-2021, Metro Line No.5 would run for nine kilometers and connect Metro Line No.2 at Tan Binh District's Bay Hien Interchange with Metro Line No.1 at the Saigon Bridge Station.

The European Investment Bank alongside the German Reconstruction Bank have offered a combined $381 million loan, while the Spanish government has pledged $299.38 million, which would cover nearly 40 percent of the total investment.

The remainder will be provided by the Asian Development Bank ($517.11 million) and Vietnam’s state budget ($504 million).

ho-chi-minh-city-proposes-new-metro-line-worth-184-billion

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the development of its urban railway network, including its first metro line in this picture. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran

The Metro Line No.5 is scheduled to open by 2025, and will be able to withstand level-7 magnitude earthquakes.

Most of the line will be underground but 1.43 km will be along elevated rail with six trains traveling at maximum speeds of 90km per hour.

According to the proposal, this project will require more than 30 hectares (74 acres) of land, including residential areas covering 46,000 square meters and affecting 1,381 households. Site clearance will be completed in 2018 or 2019.

Related news

> Tree chopping spree continues for Saigon's first metro line

> Saigon's first metro line in the making: a closer look

> Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Tags: new metro line Metro line no.5 Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC European Investment Bank German Reconstruction Bank Asian Development Bank
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top