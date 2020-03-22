Ho Chi Minh City in times of Covid-19

Bui Vien Street, District 1, in October 2019 and on March 17. Bui Vien is a place where foreigners go to enjoy nightlife in Saigon, but not since bars and nightclubs closed temporarily as authorities seek to prevent people from congregating.

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 21 cases of Covid-19 so far. The city has recommended that people should stay at home and avoid gathering in public spaces.