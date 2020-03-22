Ho Chi Minh City in times of Covid-19

Nguyen Huu Tho Street in District 7 in June 2019 and on March 18, 2020. One of the main routes leading to the city center, it used to be gridlocked virtually every day, but not now .
Binh Trieu Bridge on the Sai Gon River in Binh Thanh District, one of the city’s main bridges, is always crowded. Even in this photo from January it was packed with vehicles but now they have disappeared.
Mien Dong bus station in Binh Thanh District the largest in Ho Chi Minh City in terms of number of passengers. The before and after coronavirus photos tell a stark story.
Outside a terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in January and on March 19. After Vietnam stopped issuing visas on Wednesday, there is barely anyone there.
The Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon in February and on March 19. The 140-year-old church is an architectural symbol of Saigon that attracts scores of visitors every day.
Ben Thanh Market in December 2019 and on March 16. The 106-year-old, 13,000-square-meter market sells everything from clothing, fabric and handicrafts to food, flowers and fruits. It is one of the city’s attractions, especially for foreigners.
April 30 Park in District 1 in April 2019 and on March 16. It is close to several attractions such as the Notre-Dame Cathedral, Independence Palace and Post Office.
The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens was crowded on April 30, 2019, but on March 16 there was no one. Built in 1864, it is Vietnam’s largest zoo with over a 100 species of animals.
A store in a mall on Dong Khoi Street, District 1, in November 2019 and on March 16. Stores in the mall said business has dried up.
The stark contrast at the pedestrians-only section of Nguyen Hue Street between September 2019 and March 16.
Ngoc Hoang Pagoda in January 2019 and on March 20. Former U.S. President Barack Obama visited this pagoda in 2016. Built in the early 20th century main from wood, its design is primarily Chinese.
Bui Vien Street, District 1, in October 2019 and on March 17. Bui Vien is a place where foreigners go to enjoy nightlife in Saigon, but not since bars and nightclubs closed temporarily as authorities seek to prevent people from congregating.
Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 21 cases of Covid-19 so far. The city has recommended that people should stay at home and avoid gathering in public spaces.