VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City expects $4.4 mil every year from public bus ads

By Huu Cong   December 5, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City expects $4.4 mil every year from public bus ads
A public bus at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

The city will cover more than 2,300 buses with ads following a successful trial run.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to rake in more than $4.4 million every year from advertsing on all of its public buses following a successful trial in the downtown area.

The city’s transport department said that advertising on the sides of 171 buses along 10 downtown routes had raised VND14.6 billion ($644,300) since April, 40 percent more than expected.

It now expects to raise at least VND100 billion ($4.4 million) from advertising a year by covering the remaining nearly 2,200 public buses.

HCMC imposed a ban on advertising on public buses in 2002 over concerns that they were an eyesore and a distraction to other travelers.

But these have not been a problem, according to the transport department.

The city's government has ordered that products made in Vietnam account for at least half of the ads.

Buses are essentially the only means of public transport in the country’s largest city, which has around 12 million people including migrants.

The city spends more than VND1 trillion ($44 million) every year on bus services subsidies.

Each bus ticket now costs from VND5,000-10,000 (22-44 U.S. cents), but many passengers are turning away due to the lack of investment in new buses and limited disabled access.

The number of passengers has been falling for the past four years. Passengers dropped nearly 12 percent last year to 324 million, and 3.5 percent in the first nine months of 2016, according to the transport department.

HCMC officials have set a goal to raise the number to one million a day in 2020.

Early this year, the city launched two new routes without government subsidies and with tickets costing up to VND40,000, or less than two dollars, between Tan Son Nhat Airport and the downtown area.

The city has also introduced two bus services with 28 vehicles using compressed natural gas that burns cleaner than gasoline and diesel fuel, and plans to add 300 such buses next year 2017.

Related news:

Hanoi passengers turn their backs on buses as personal vehicles rise

First-class airport buses launched in Ho Chi Minh City

Tags: Vietnam public transport traffic
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top