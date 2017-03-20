Ho Chi Minh City customs seize two guns from Hong Kong flight

The two guns seized Sunday at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Xuan Hoa/VnExpress

Customs officers at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport have seized two guns in the luggage of a passenger arriving Sunday from Hong Kong, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

The guns were hidden among personal belongings of a 42-year-old Vietnamese man, who was detained for further investigation, the newspaper said.

Vietnam bans civilian ownership of guns since 2006 and illegal manufacturing, trafficking or trade of weapons is punishable by prison terms ranging from one year to life.

Yet local customs officers in recent years have busted various attempts of smuggling guns and bullets from the U.K., the U.S., Turkey and nearby countries like Cambodia, South Korea and Thailand.

